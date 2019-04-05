Khabib’s Manager: ‘Conor McGregor, you don’t need to promote hate’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 5, 2019
Conor McGregor is widely known for flying off the handle with some of his comments, particularly of late with his tirades aimed at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a Dagestan citizen and a Muslim. 

Many believe that McGregor’s recent shots at Nurmagomedov crossed the fine line of acceptable fighter trash talk, as they had overtones or outright jabs that included nationality, family, and religion. The venom between McGregor and Nurmagomedov was so poisonous that even UFC president Dana White had to finally admit that it was time for him and the UFC to step in and try to quell the situation.

Even Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who often isn’t one to hold his tongue, has attempted to help tone down the vitriol. 

“Fifty people in New Zealand died because people promote hate. Conor McGregor, you don’t need to promote hate,” Abdelaziz said when talking to TMZ Sports recently.

“And I’m sending this message, for the first time I’m not gonna cuss him out, I’m not gonna talk s–t. Bro, stop with the f—ing hate.”

Even before Abdelaziz’s comments went public, McGregor appeared to try and dial back his tone a bit, perhaps trying to bring it back to the sporting arena in the cage.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all.”

He then went on to say, “Now, see you in the Octagon.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov are both still under suspensions from their respective roles in a UFC 229 post-fight brawl that erupted when Nurmagomedov leapt over the Octagon fencing to attack one of McGregor’s cornermen. McGregor is eligible to return any time after April 6, while Nurmagomedov’s suspension doesn’t end until July 6.

The UFC has not made any public indication that there would be any further sanctions against either fighter following their social media tirades.

