Khabib’s manager: ‘Conor McGregor is not on our radar… I think he might lose to Cowboy’

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Though UFC president Dana White continues to insist that Conor McGregor wants a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and that he could get it with one or two victories, Nurmagomedov’s camp doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in what most saw as a dominant victory at UFC 229 in October 2018. The champion took McGregor to the canvas and wore him down until finally submitting him in the fourth round.

McGregor, however, countered the claims of Nurmagomedov’s dominance in a recent interview, saying he may have even been winning the fight up until the point he was submitted.

Regardless, Nurmagomedov manager Ali Abdelaziz, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, insisted that the Irishman isn’t even on their radar. If anything, they are looking more closely at a fighter like Justin Gaethje deserving a title shot if Nurmagomedov is successful in defending his belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April.