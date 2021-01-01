Khabib would likely fight Georges St-Pierre; turned down Floyd Mayweather

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 1, 2021
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes there is a chance that his fighter might return to the Octagon, but it may take more than company president Dana White can pull off.

Abdelaziz believes that a match-up with former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre could draw Khabib out of retirement. He added that Khabib was already offered a fight with Floyd Mayweather, but the fight didn’t get made, even with Dana White’s blessing.

Even though Khabib might return for St-Pierre, will it happen? Abdelaziz weighed in.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

