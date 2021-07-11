Khabib rips Conor McGregor: ‘Good always defeats evil’

Dustin Poirier scored his second consecutive victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Though the actual stoppage came by way of a freak injury, Poirier was getting the better of the fight at the time that McGregor crumbled to the canvas.

Poirier’s peers noticed, lighting up Twitter after the fight…

👀 He broke his damn leg!! #ufc264 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 11, 2021

Don’t talk about a mans wife that’s karma — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

He broke it, fell back and never tapped or stopped fighting. Different kind of tough right there — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 11, 2021

This game humbles #UFC264 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 11, 2021

His leg is in half and all he cares about is that it’s a doctors stoppage. I’m going to feint! #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Conor kept fighting till the bell that’s tough — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

Now that I think about it Dustins right fuck that guy — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

On the ground in half talking shit about someone’s wife. Sad money. Happy for Dustin. High road inspiring — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

What’s the chances Conor ever fights again? — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Conor sounds like such a douche right now. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

Nice of Poirier to bring a spiritual element to his comments in victory, asking fans to take the road to redemption and, to quote him, "Kiss My Holy Asphalt" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 11, 2021

