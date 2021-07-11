Khabib rips Conor McGregor: ‘Good always defeats evil’

Dustin Poirier scored his second consecutive victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Though the actual stoppage came by way of a freak injury, Poirier was getting the better of the fight at the time that McGregor crumbled to the canvas.
Poirier’s peers noticed, lighting up Twitter after the fight…
UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier gets doctor’s stoppage victory after Conor McGregor snaps leg
Dana White sets sights on Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4
