Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Wrestling: Forrest Griffin Breaks it Down Ahead of UFC 229

(Courtesy of UFC)

Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter winner, former light heavyweight champion, and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin breaks down lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s wrestling ability ahead of UFC 229. The undefeated champion faces “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in the October 6 main event in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Mic Drop Rant: ‘I’m Coming for That Man’s Head’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.