Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 Purse To Be Partially Released Following Brawl

October 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately landed in hot water after he started a post-fight brawl following his fourth-round victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

That night, the Nevada State Athletic Commission withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse pending an investigation of the incident. Commission officials did not, however, withhold McGregor’s purse even though he tried to scale the cage and get into the fracas on the arena floor.

Looking back on the situation, had he been privy to that bit of video footage on fight night, Nevada commission chair Anthony Marnell admits that he would have also withheld McGregor’s $3 million purse

The commission held its first meeting since the incident on Wednesday, and although it didn’t provide any resolution to the situation, the commissioners voted unanimously to release a portion of Nurmagomedov’s fight purse to him, withholding the rest until the matter is resolved, most likely at a December hearing.

               

