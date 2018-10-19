Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager: ‘Khabib Can Drop Floyd Mayweather’

Ever since he dispatched of Conor McGregor at UFC 229, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has still managed to follow along in the former dual-division champion’s footsteps, taking particular aim at retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor famously conjured up his professional boxing debut opposite the undefeated former world champion, and now Nurmagomedov appears to be trying to do the same thing. There’s good reason for that, McGregor reportedly banked close to $100 million for the spectacle. Why wouldn’t Nurmagomedov want a piece of that?

Mayweather has taken the bait and has been bantering back and for with Nurmagomedov via social media and in interviews with the likes of TMZ Sports. But is there a realistic chance the bout could actually happen?

Everyone doubted McGregor until they eventually signed the contracts and then stepped into the boxing ring. Nurmagomedov’s manager has been coy about the bout, but is certainly not shutting it down, saying that he thinks the Dagestani fighter would at least go the distance with Mayweather, something that McGregor was unable to do.

TRENDING > Dana White Addresses Rumor Khabib Turned Down $15 Million to Rematch Conor McGregor

“(Floyd) can’t make Khabib tired, we already know that,” Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I know it’s a different sport, but Khabib not Conor down. Floyd couldn’t. And all it’s gonna take is one punch, and I think Khabib can drop Floyd.”