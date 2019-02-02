HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Insists Fight with Conor McGregor is Not Over

February 2, 2019
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor finally learned what sanctions the Nevada State Athletic Commission had decided upon for them, but the UFC lightweight champion’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, insists that the conflict between them has not been resolved one bit.

There was a ton of tension leading up to UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, where Nurmagomedov cemented his status as the undefeated 155-pound champion by submitting McGregor in the fourth round. That tension boiled over after the fight, as Nurmagomedov leapt over the Octagon fence to attack one of McGregor’s cornermen.

McGregor tried to climb out after him, but an official reeled him back into the Octagon, where he was confronted by two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates that scaled the fence to get into the Octagon and exchange blows with the Irishman.

Though Nurmagomedov won the fight and both men and Nurmagomedov’s teammates were sanctioned by the NSAC, Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports that the fight is not over. They will meet again, even if it’s not in the cage.

TRENDING > The NSAC Threatening Fighters’ Free Speech is a Fool’s Errand

“This fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge; this s–t is not over. It’s not. Especially when you keep running your mouth,” he said. 

“This dude better beef up security everywhere he goes.”

