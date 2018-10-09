Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Not Happy with His Son’s Actions At UFC 229

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 9, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted that his father wouldn’t be happy with his actions at UFC 229 where he jumped over the and nearly incited a riot while trying to get at one of Conor McGregor’s corner men.

Now Nurmagomedov’s father has released his first statement on the incident where he admonished his son’s actions while promising to punish him far worse than anything the UFC could have in store for him.

“I will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC’s,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said when speaking to the Russian media following UFC 229 (translation via Bloody Elbow). “I warned him.

“For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, [but] outside — this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers.”

The entire altercation unfolded just seconds after Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor to retain his lightweight championship at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to go after McGregor’s grappling partner Dillon Danis, who was reportedly shouting at him following the end of the fight.

The melee that ensued afterwards ended with three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates being arrested but they were later released when McGregor refused to press charges against anybody over the situation.

Now both Nurmagomedov and McGregor face possible sanctions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their role in the mayhem that unfolded after the event ended.

               

