Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has been hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms.

Reports out of Russia say that Abdulmanap was hospitalized and on Saturday was diagnosed with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has the world in crisis, but the result is negative, according to RT.com.

The news of Abdulmanap’s hospitalization was first revealed by Russian sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov, who is a close friend to Abdulmanap.

“Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains,” Rabadanov told championat.com. “He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Abdulmanap on Sunday reportedly issued a statement to the news outlet TASS, saying, “I feel fine, everything is well.”

Abdulmanap, 57, has long been Khabib’s head coach, leading him to the UFC lightweight championship and a spotless 28-0 record. He also coaches other fighters and is one of the most respected wrestling and Sambo coaches in Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next fight

Khabib had been slated to make the latest defense of his title opposite Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 headliner on April 18. That bout was eventually sidelined for the fifth time because of overwhelming complications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khabib, a Muslim, is now heading into the observance of Ramadan, and isn’t likely to fight again until September or October, according to UFC President Dana White.

Ferguson will now face Justin Gaethje at a revamped UFC 249 on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., where they will battle for the interim lightweight title. The winner is expected to unify that belt with Khabib’s when the champion returns in the fall.

(Photo courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov)