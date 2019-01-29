Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Corners Get Lengthier Suspension Than Him for UFC 229 Brawl

The Nevada State Athletic Commission handed out their punishments on Tuesday for the melee that took place following the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor main event on October 6 in Las Vegas.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated former titleholder Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena to retain the 155-pound title. Immediately following the fight, the Russian exited the cage and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

As the chaos ensued outside of the cage, two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates entered the octagon and engaged in an altercation with McGregor while event security tried to gain control of the situation.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov reached a settlement with the state for their actions and received a longer suspension than the lightweight champion. Each man was given a 12-month suspension that concludes on Oct. 6, 2019, and agreed to pay a $25,000 fine.

McGregor was handed a six-month suspension and fined $50,000, while Khabib received a nine-month suspension and fined $500,000 for his part in the incident. Khabib’s suspension can be reduced to six months if he produces a Public Service Announcement and distributes it in a manner approved by the NSAC.