Khabib Nurmagomedov willing to face Tony Furgson wherever UFC 249 lands

March 18, 2020
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says that Nurmagomedov is willing to face Tony Ferguson in whatever country UFC 249 eventually lands.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 18, and UFC president Dana White has stated that the event will go on as scheduled. Originally slated to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fight promotion is currently seeking a new location and venue after New York pulled the plug on it happening there because to the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

“I talked to Dana White last night. He said there is a possibility the fight is gonna be out of the country. We discussed about going to Zaire or Manila or some distant places,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

“I said hey, Muhammad Ali did it, I’m sure Dana White can do it.”

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

