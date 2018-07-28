Khabib Nurmagomedov Watches Teammate Islam Makhachev Score Quick Sub (UFC on FOX 30 Highlights)

Islam Makhachev getting that W with @TeamKhabib in his corner ?. pic.twitter.com/lFRmvoKi4T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Islam Makhachev’s quickfire submission of Kajan Johnson at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

