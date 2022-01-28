Khabib Nurmagomedov warns the UFC to ‘be careful’ with their fighters

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a promoter now and he’s creating almost as much buzz as his counterpart, UFC president Dana White.

Eagle FC hosted a pre-fight presser on Thursday night to promote their March 11 event headlined by former UFC fan-favorites, Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

But when asked what other free agents Nurmagomedov might be targeting, he issued a stern warning to White.

“Big organizations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here,” Nurmagomedov said. “Of course, we’re trying to sign good athletes, great athletes with good names. At the same time, we’re working with the young generation too. We have two goals. I just want to say be careful. If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here.”

Nurmagomedov went on to explain how his unique perspective of fighter first helped him with big decisions for Eagle FC.

“I understand this game (from the) inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “I was a professional fighter last twelve years. I hear from a lot of fighters that they really want weight classes at 155, 65, 75, and 85. When I opened this Eagle FC, like, why can’t I do this? Let’s build some new history.”

Eagle FC 44 takes place on Friday from Miami, FL and can be watched for free on the FLXcast app.