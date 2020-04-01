HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 229 prefight scrum upset

featuredTony Ferguson reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawing from UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 weigh-in scrum in Abu Dhabi

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov declares himself out of UFC 249 main event

Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

featuredJon Jones pleads guilty to DWI, agrees to house arrest and probation

Justin Gaethje - Khabib - Tony Ferguson

featuredKhabib locked down in Russia, UFC 249 could feature Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson gets new life as Russia allows private flights

April 1, 2020
NoNo Comments

Earlier this week, the UFC began looking for a replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18 after travel restrictions prevented Nurmagomedov from leaving Russia. Nurmagomedov posted on social media that he was continuing to train but expected the fight promotion to move on with our without him.

“Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day,” Nurmagomedov said. “Although I don’t know what am I preparing for because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same as in the States, the same as in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me.”

With Nurmagomedov on lockdown in Russia, Justin Gaethje was reportedly offered the opportunity to step in and face Ferguson, but on Wednesday, new developments may allow Nurmagomedov to make the April 18 date and face Ferguson as planned.

TRENDING > Dana White vows UFC will not lay off any employees: ‘I don’t care how long this lasts!’

It was revealed that even with the travel restrictions in place, private flights from Russia to the U.S. were permitted.

“In order for Khabib to be able to fly to the United States in a private jet, the company whose services he intends to use must obtain permission to fly from Russia and to arrive in the United States,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said to local Russian media outlets. “There are no restrictions for business aviation on departure from Russia.”

With the event 17 days away, it remains unclear where it will take place or if Nurmagomedov will be on the fight card. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA