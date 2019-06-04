HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier official for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

Jessica Eye - UFC 238 scrum

featuredJessica Eye on UFC Flyweight Division: ‘This is my division… It’s mine!’ (video)

Anthony Smith lands a hard left punch on Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAnthony Smith retires Alexander Gustafsson with fourth round submission win in Sweden

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith (Results & Fight Stats)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier official for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

June 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

A highly anticipated title unification bout will headline UFC 242 as reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event for the card headed to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7.

The fight has been expected for September ever since Poirier defeated Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim championship while Nurmagomedov was on suspension following a post fight brawl after his win over Conor McGregor last October.

Poirier will now travel to Abu Dhabi in an attempt to become the undisputed champion following a six-fight undefeated run including wins against Holloway, Justin Gaethje and former champions Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis.

He faces a tough task as Poirier seeks to hand Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career including an undefeated run in the UFC with a perfect 11-0 mark inside the Octagon.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips on UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘He was spooked for his life’

Nurmagomedov claimed the lightweight title in an impromptu bout against Al Iaquinta last April following an injury to former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

He then defended that title with a fourth round submission victory over McGregor at UFC 229.

Now Nurmagomedov will face Poirier in a title unification bout as the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in five years.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA