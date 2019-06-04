Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier official for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

A highly anticipated title unification bout will headline UFC 242 as reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event for the card headed to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7.

The fight has been expected for September ever since Poirier defeated Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim championship while Nurmagomedov was on suspension following a post fight brawl after his win over Conor McGregor last October.

Poirier will now travel to Abu Dhabi in an attempt to become the undisputed champion following a six-fight undefeated run including wins against Holloway, Justin Gaethje and former champions Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis.

He faces a tough task as Poirier seeks to hand Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career including an undefeated run in the UFC with a perfect 11-0 mark inside the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov claimed the lightweight title in an impromptu bout against Al Iaquinta last April following an injury to former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

He then defended that title with a fourth round submission victory over McGregor at UFC 229.

Now Nurmagomedov will face Poirier in a title unification bout as the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in five years.