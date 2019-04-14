HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway at UFC 236

featuredDustin Poirier edges out Max Holloway in five round war to become UFC interim lightweight champion

UFC 236 Holloway vs Poirier Live Results

featuredUFC 236 Live Results: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 236 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya on point

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar

featuredDana White casts doubt on Daniel Cormier facing Brock Lesnar next

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier is ‘next’ as both fighters address upcoming battle

April 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

A lifetime of hard work paid off for Dustin Poirier on Saturday night as he defeated Max Holloway to become the interim UFC lightweight champion.

His reward will be an eventual showdown with undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout expected for later this year.

“Yes, that’s the fight. Poirier will fight Khabib next, probably in September,” UFC president Dana White confirmed at the UFC 236 post fight press conference.

Nurmagomedov is sidelined until at least July while serving out a nine month sentence for his role in the post fight brawl that broke out after his win over Conor McGregor last October.

The reigning lightweight champion also observes Ramadan in May and June so he typically doesn’t look to fight until the end of summer or early fall.

Following the five round war between Poirier and Holloway on Saturday night, Nurmagomedov sent out a message to the new interim champion.

“I don’t agree with the judges 49-46, I got a draw,” Nurmagomedov wrote while addressing the scores that gave Poirier the win. “My respect to both fighters and Poirier’s achievement so far cannot be denied. My congratulations Dustin, see you in September.”

Regardless of how he felt about the decision, Nurmagomedov definitely appears focused on the task at hand, which will be unifying the titles later this year once he’s ready to compete again.

For his part despite going through 25-minutes of hell with Holloway at UFC 236, Poirier actually left the cage feeling rather healthy.

While he still needs to get a few things checked out, the new interim lightweight champion seems more than ready to set a date to face Nurmagomedov in September.

“I have no injuries from the fight, bumps and bruises. My hands hurt from hitting Max so much, he’s so durable. So tough. He’s a great champion,” Poirier said at the press conference.

“My left bicep hurts a little bit. I might need to get that checked out. I don’t know if I pulled something but other than that, I feel good.”

As far as the daunting task ahead of him going up against an undefeated wrecking machine like Nurmagomedov, who has only lost one round in his entire UFC career, Poirier showed no fear in the face of that challenge.

When asked why he would be the fighter to finally hand Nurmagomedov his first loss, Poirier didn’t blink before responding.

“Grit, determination, the right amount of crazy, self-belief,” Poirier said. “Everything it takes to be a champion, I have that.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA