Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor: The UFC’s Biggest Fight Ever (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor be the biggest fight that the UFC has ever promoted? The venerable fight promotion certainly seem to think so… and they’re probably right.

This fight, which headlines UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas, has been building for years, and also has the double whammy of McGregor having not fought in the Octagon for nearly two years, so there’s a lot of pent up demand.

