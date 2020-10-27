HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones vs Khabib Nurmagomedov for pound for pound or GOAT

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov tops Jon Jones, ranked No. 1 in official UFC Pound-for-Pound ranking

Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Khabib kneels and cries after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

featuredUFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Justin Gaethje to sleep, retires in a ball of emotion

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor: Epic trash talking moments

October 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov just retired and is being mentioned as a contender for No. 1 pound-for-pound best fighter in UFC history.

We gathered a collection of some of the best trash talking moments from his longtime heated rivalry with Conor McGregor. The fight and rivalry with McGregor was a large part of what rocketed Khabib’s career into the stratosphere.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Jon Jones bites back at Khabib Nurmagomedov being called the UFC’s GOAT

Related Video > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fellow fighters chime in on his UFC 254 surprise retirement

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA