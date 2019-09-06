Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 weigh-in scrum in Abu Dhabi (full video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 6, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC | Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Since lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t show up for media day at UFC 242, he did a scrum for the press following the UFC 242 weigh-in from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

See and hear what Nurmagomedov had to say from the complete, full scrum, ahead of his UFC lightweight championship unification bout with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier ceremonial weigh-in video

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

