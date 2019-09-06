Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 weigh-in scrum in Abu Dhabi (full video)

Since lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t show up for media day at UFC 242, he did a scrum for the press following the UFC 242 weigh-in from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

See and hear what Nurmagomedov had to say from the complete, full scrum, ahead of his UFC lightweight championship unification bout with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

