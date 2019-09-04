Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 open workout: ‘I don’t want to jump’ divisions

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov skipped the workout portion of Wednesday’s UFC 242 Open Workouts in Abu Dhabi, instead opting solely to field questions from and take photos with his fans.

Here are some of the highlights.

Khabib on jumping UFC weight classes

“I want to stay in lightweight division because I feel I can make this weight. This is my weight and I don’t want to jump to another division – featherweight or welterweight. I want to stay in this division and defend my title and improve my legacy.”

Khabib’s thoughts on UFC 242 opponent Dustin Poirier

“Dustin Poirier is a very tough opponent. I don’t want to underestimate him. He has a lot of experience. But when I go to the cage, my plan is make him tired, make him tap. This is my plan.”

Khabib on an elusive fight with Georges St-Pierre

“I never talk to UFC about Georges St-Pierre and they never ask me, but I think it’s gonna be great match-up. He is one of the greatest athletes that ever compete in the UFC, MMA. I don’t know, because he is retired, if he gonna come back and fight me. He have to cut weight; he have to come to lightweight division. I don’t want to fight at 165 (pounds) or welterweight. If not, I’m gonna move and I’m gonna fight with other opponent.”

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make Conor McGregor quit (UFC fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.