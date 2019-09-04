HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov addresses UFC 242 and Conor McGregor punching old man (video)

Weili Zhang crowned first UFC champion in Shenzhen

featuredUFC Shenzhen results: Weili Zhang TKOs Jessica Andrade, becomes first Chinese UFC champion

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 15 Live Results: Andrade vs. Zhang (Results & Fight Stats)

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier agree: Tony Ferguson should get next UFC title shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 242 open workout: ‘I don’t want to jump’ divisions

September 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov skipped the workout portion of Wednesday’s UFC 242 Open Workouts in Abu Dhabi, instead opting solely to field questions from and take photos with his fans.

Here are some of the highlights.

Khabib on jumping UFC weight classes

“I want to stay in lightweight division because I feel I can make this weight. This is my weight and I don’t want to jump to another division – featherweight or welterweight. I want to stay in this division and defend my title and improve my legacy.”

Khabib’s thoughts on UFC 242 opponent Dustin Poirier

“Dustin Poirier is a very tough opponent. I don’t want to underestimate him. He has a lot of experience. But when I go to the cage, my plan is make him tired, make him tap. This is my plan.”

Khabib on an elusive fight with Georges St-Pierre

“I never talk to UFC about Georges St-Pierre and they never ask me, but I think it’s gonna be great match-up. He is one of the greatest athletes that ever compete in the UFC, MMA. I don’t know, because he is retired, if he gonna come back and fight me. He have to cut weight; he have to come to lightweight division. I don’t want to fight at 165 (pounds) or welterweight. If not, I’m gonna move and I’m gonna fight with other opponent.”

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make Conor McGregor quit (UFC fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA