Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

May 26, 2021
According to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov was offered $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. and turned it down.

“Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather,” said Abdelaziz during an episode of recent episode of “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “$100 million. $100 million. You can ask Floyd. You can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’”

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from fighting following his UFC 254 submission win over Justin Gaethje in October 2020. He left the sport with a perfect 29-0 record.

Mayweather last fought in August 2017, defeating Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round to pick up his fiftieth career win. He’s scheduled to face YouTube personality Logan Paul on June 6 in an exhibition bout. During a press conference for the event in Miami, Mayweather and Logan’s brother, Jake, got into a physical altercation after Paul took Mayweather’s hat.

Kevin Holland working with Daniel Cormier on wrestling

Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement | UFC 254

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Brawl in Miami

