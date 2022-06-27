Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier will be ‘a very close fight’

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently weighed in on the UFC 276 main event title bout between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to be a very close fight in the middleweight division, Adesanya versus Cannonier,” Nurmagomedov told UFC.

“I think Adesanya is a little bit a step away, one foot away from Cannonier on class, if you’re talking about class,” Nurmagomedov said. “He has much more speed than Cannonier. He has more accuracy with kicks and punches, more experience.”

Despite saying that he expects a close fight, Nurmagomedov only gave Cannonier a 30 percent chance of winning.

“I think 70-30, I think Adesanya is going to win,” he said.

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy rebooked for UFC Long Island