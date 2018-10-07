Three of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Teammates Arrested After Conor McGregor Attacked

Three of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates have been arrested and transported to jail, according to UFC president Dana White.

Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas in the biggest fight in UFC history. The fight went into the fourth round, but Nurmagomedov had been in control almost the entire fight and finished it with a neck crank that forced McGregor to tap out.

After the fight, a melee erupted when Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage and attacked McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. While security was dealing with that situation, several of Nurmagomedov’s teammates jumped the cage into the Octagon with at least one of them punching McGregor in the head from behind.

UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan said on the broadcast that Danis had been hurling insults at Nurmagomedov after the fight, and that’s when the champion vaulted over the fence and went after him.

After security regained some semblance of control, Nurmagomedov returned to the Octagon in an attempt to collect his belt. White, however, refused, as he could be heard saying, “If I put this belt on you, everybody is going to start throwing s— into the Octagon.”

With the help of Nurmagomedov teammates Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold, White convinced Nurmagomedov to leave the Octagon and return to the backstage area without his belt.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” White told Fox Sports interviewer Megan Olivi after things had calmed down. “I’m just disgusted and sick over it.”

White indicated that McGregor wasn’t injured in the melee, before adding that several of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested and taken into police custody.

“Three of his guys have been arrested and taken to jail. Three guys that were involved in the incident, I believe it was those three, are on their way to jail right now.”

What happens next is a huge question mark. Obviously, an incident like this doesn’t get fully addressed immediately after it happens, as there are significant potential legal implications.

“What happens here is, there have been three guys arrested, there are going to be files charged against them, I’m sure. God knows what the Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to do to Khabib and his guys, I think they’re fighters,” White said.

“Are they ever going to get a visa again to get back in this country? There’s a lot of things, a lot of repercussions from what they did tonight. Ones that I don’t think they even realize yet.”