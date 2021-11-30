Khabib Nurmagomedov takes a hilarious jab at Dana White

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 30, 2021
Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White are good friends so when Nurmagomedov took a jab at White in a recent interview, we can assume it was all in good fun.

Nurmagomedov, who has been slowly turning from fighter to coach in the last year has been making the transition from coach to promoter and was being interviewed about his goals in that realm.

“First of all, I have hair on my head,” Nurmagomedov joked in an interview with ESPN. “I see Dana’s photo when he was just beginning with the UFC, and right now you can see he doesn’t have hair on his head, you know? I don’t want to become like Dana.”

Nurmagomedov’s MMA promotion Eagle FC will be making its US debut in 2022 but the former undefeated champion has no desire to compete with his old stomping ground.

Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, says trilogy with Nate Diaz will ‘1 billion percent’ happen

“I don’t want to compete with someone,” Nurmagomedov said. “It’s not a secret that UFC is best in the world. Almost 30 years, these guys, the UFC, they’re doing great shows around the world. UFC is very big brand. I don’t want to compete with other promotions. I have my view. I have my principles. I have my view, and maybe it’s because this is just beginning.”

Nurmagomedov has an example to model himself after in White … at least in business.

“Yeah, I’m going to promote,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m going to support. I’m going to be there – almost like Dana, but I don’t want to be like Dana with my hair. I want to save my hair.”

