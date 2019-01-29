Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended 9 Months, Faces Massive Fine for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 29, 2019
Khabib Nurmagomedov has been suspended for nine months and fined $500,000 for his role in the UFC 229 post fight brawl following his win over Conor McGregor last October in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to approve the adjudication proposal already prepared by the Attorney General’s office and Nurmagomedov’s legal team.

Nurmagomedov will be eligible to have his suspension reduced by up to three months if he completes an anti-bullying public service announcement for the state of Nevada.

If Nurmagomedov’s anti-bullying campaign is approved and he receives a three-month reduction in his sentence, the reigning UFC lightweight king would be eligible to return after April 6.

In the case where Nurmagomedov doesn’t complete the public service announcement, he would be eligible to return in July but obviously his attorneys negotiated the settlement so it was already agreed that he would do the public service announcement.

Nurmagomedov faced the penalties after he leapt over the cage and went after Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis following his fourth round submission win at UFC 229.

While the melee was contained rather quickly, Nurmagomedov still faced potential penalties for his role in the brawl.

Nurmagomedov is now subject to the fine, which will be taken from the $1 million purse that the commission was withholding following his win over McGregor. $500,000 of that money will now pay the fine while the additional $500,000 will be returned to Nurmagomedov.

Two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were also handed down suspensions and fines for their roles in the brawl as well.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov and UFC athlete Zubaira Tukhugov were both suspended for one year each with an additional $25,000 fine being assessed for each athlete as a penalty after the fighters engaged in a brawl with McGregor inside the cage.

Those fighters will not be eligible to return to action until after Oct. 6, 2019 and each of them pay the $25,000 fine to the commission.

