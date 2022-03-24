Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Colby Covington and calls for welterweight boycott

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 24, 2022
Khabib Nurmagomedov knows a little something about losing your cool on someone who attacks you with words. His now infamous post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis was how he reacted to McGregor’s trash talk and now he’s stepping up to defend Jorge Masvidal after he attacked Colby Covington for doing the same.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children,” he wrote. “No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA but has become somewhat of a moral compass for fighters since he left.

