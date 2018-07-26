Khabib Nurmagomedov Says UFC Working on Conor McGregor Fight, but Has Backup Plan

Khabib Numagomedov hasn’t fought since winning the undisputed UFC lightweight title against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in early April, but says he is close to lining up his next fight.

“Very soon, I’m going to come to USA, California, and begin my training camp,” Nurmagomedov said during a live chat with fans on Instagram. “When the UFC gives me fight, I’m going to come to California and stay at (American Kickboxing Academy) and my family for nine weeks before the fight and I’m going to defend my title.”

The fight that he wants. The fight that the UFC wants. And the fight that most people want to see is Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, once the Irishman is clear of his current legal situation stemming from his attack of the UFC 223 van that contained Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is set to appear in court on Thursday and could find out his fate. He is expected to agree to a plea deal that is likely to see any felony charges against him either dropped or reduced to the misdemeanor level and to keep him out of jail. If that happens, it could clear the way for a fight with Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani fighter, however, is prepared to defend his belt against others if McGregor is unable or unwilling to fight.

“Opponents, I don’t know to be honest. UFC working on fight — me versus Conor. If they give Conor, I’m going to fight,” said Nurmagomedov. “If they give different opponent — (Georges St-Pierre) or winner of Alvarez vs. Poirier – it doesn’t matter. Let’s go.”