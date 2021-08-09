Khabib Nurmagomedov says Henry Cejudo is more accomplished than him in combat sports

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant and accomplished fighters to ever grace the octagon.

Nurmagomedov is the only fighter in UFC history to retire as the no. 1 ranked pound-for pound fighter in the world, and of course, he retired with a perfect 29-0 record after he defended his UFC lightweight championship for a third time.

Despite his lofty accomplishments, Nurmagomedov made a surprising concession during his appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson”.

While discussing who had a more accomplished career between Nurmagomedov and Tyson’s co-host Henry Cejudo, former UFC bantamweight champion, flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Nurmagomedov said in his opinion that Cejudo is ahead of him.

“I have good numbers too. But honestly, I’m gonna say this, I feel you’re a little bit higher than me like in sport, like levels,” Nurmagomedov said to Cejudo. “You know why? Because of Olympic gold medal. This is like different level. This is like dream for anybody.”

While he received that honorable acknowledgement from Nurmagomedov,

Cejudo returned the favor to his fellow UFC great, saying he believed Nurmagomedov held the title for the most dominant fighter in UFC history.