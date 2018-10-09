Khabib Nurmagomedov Got a Call from Russian President Vladimir Putin After UFC 229

Conor McGregor had tried to pry his way into Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head prior to UFC 229 by teasing ominous repercussions for him and his family when they returned to Russia following the fight, and insinuated that Russian president Vladimir Putin was not pleased with the Nurmagomedov clan.

That didn’t appear to be the case after Nurmagomedov’s drubbing of McGregor on Saturday, as the Dagestani fighter said at the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference that President Putin had already called to congratulate him.