Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘This is Respect Sport… You Cannot Talk About Religion’

Following his post-fight brawl in the crowd at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the media at the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference, putting partial blame on the MMA media and claiming that MMA is a “respect sport” and that “you shouldn’t talk about religion.”

Nurmagomedov had his $2 million fight purse withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which is investigating the UFC champion for jumping over the Octagon fence to attack Conor McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.