Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Refuses to Fight for the UFC in Nevada Ever Again

Following Tuesday’s Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing, where punishment was doled out for the individuals involved in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl on Oct. 6, 2018, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly refused to ever fight in the state again.

Nurmagomedov received the weightiest sanctions, as he was assessed a $500,000 fine and suspended for nine months. His nine-month suspension can be reduced to as little as six months if he is willing to produce a Public Service Announcement and manage its distribution. His penalty, however, isn’t what appears to have Nurmagomedov refusing to return to Nevada.

Nurmagomedov sparked the post-fight melee when he leapt out of the Octagon after defeating McGregor so that he could engage in a physical altercation with the Irishman’s teammate Dillan Danis.

While that was happening, two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, climbed into the cage to engage McGregor. They were each issued a 12-month suspension and $25,000 fine on Tuesday for their actions.

That is what allegedly set off Nurmagomedov.

According to a report on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said that Nurmagomedov was done fighting in Nevada because of the one-year suspension issued to each of his teammates. He added that the UFC lightweight champion would sit out for the entirety of their suspensions and would not fight again until the fall with an eye on potentially returning at Madison Square Garden in November.

TRENDING > Nevada Commission Threatens to Penalize Fighters Like Conor McGregor Who Trash Talk

That would certainly be a big blow to the UFC’s plans, having its lightweight championship tied up for more than a year between fights.

Regardless, it appears that McGregor will be returning to the cage rather quickly, as he was handed a six-month suspension, which will be up in April, along with a $50,000 fine.

McGregor, of late, has been teasing a potential showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)