Khabib Nurmagomedov Met With and Received Gifts from Chechen Dictator

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly met with and received gifts from Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic.

According to veteran MMA journalist Karim Zidan, Nurmagomedov met with Kadyrov and attended a dinner in his honor. The Chechen dictator allegedly made Nurmagomedov, who is Dagestani, an honorary citizen of Chechnya and gave him a new Mercedes.

Kadyrov’s family has long held political power in the Chechnya. Kadyrov himself was president of Chechnya for several years before that office was abolished and he became the Head of the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov has been heavily criticized over the years, being accused of human rights abuses, including the suppression of women and alleged mass detention of people identified as homosexual or having conducted homosexual acts.

