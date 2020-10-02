Khabib Nurmagomedov on retirement, Conor McGregor, and Dana White’s Surprise

Khabib Nurmagomedov has Justin Gaethje standing before him at UFC 254 on Oct. 24 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. But might that be the final time we see the UFC lightweight champion competing in the Octagon?

Nurmagomedov has mentioned retirement several times in the past. And despite how many top lightweights there are, he has nearly cleaned out the division. What is left for him to conquer?

At the UFC 254 Virtual Media Day, Nurmagomedov addressed the likelihood of him retiring following the fight with Gaethje, what Dana White has promised him, and his current thoughts on Conor McGregor.

