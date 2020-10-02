HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Khabib what's next UFC 254

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov on retirement, Conor McGregor, and Dana White’s Surprise

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

featuredDana White says UFC has offered Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier a fight

featuredUFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa recap video

Israel Adesanya lands front kick on Paulo Costa at UFC 253

featuredIsrael Adesanya routs Paulo Costa at UFC 253, leaving no doubts to his dominance

Khabib Nurmagomedov on retirement, Conor McGregor, and Dana White’s Surprise

October 1, 2020
NoNo Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov has Justin Gaethje standing before him at UFC 254 on Oct. 24 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. But might that be the final time we see the UFC lightweight champion competing in the Octagon?

Nurmagomedov has mentioned retirement several times in the past. And despite how many top lightweights there are, he has nearly cleaned out the division. What is left for him to conquer?

At the UFC 254 Virtual Media Day, Nurmagomedov addressed the likelihood of him retiring following the fight with Gaethje, what Dana White has promised him, and his current thoughts on Conor McGregor.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > The UFC is thriving during pandemic

Related Video > Justin Gaethje despises Colby Covington: ‘coward and a fake person’ following Trump Rally

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA