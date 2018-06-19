Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Going to Destroy Him’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still awaiting word on his next fight but all signs are pointing towards a showdown with Conor McGregor.

After winning the title in April, Nurmagomedov took time off for Ramadan, which just ended in mid-June, with plans to return to action in the late summer or early fall.

That still remains his objective but Nurmagomedov still can’t say for certain that McGregor will be his opponent.

”I do not yet know who my opponent will be,” Nurmagomedov told Russian outlet Sport24. “The fight will likely take place in Las Vegas. I want to fight McGregor; the fans are also waiting for this fight. I hope that Conor wants this fight.

“He talked a lot but for some reason, as soon as it came down to real negotiations about the fight, he fell silent.”

The real reason McGregor has likely gone radio silent about the matchup with Nurmagomedov or any potential fight is due to his legal entanglements in New York.

McGregor is currently awaiting a hearing in late July where his attorneys will attempt to come to a plea agreement with prosecutors after the former UFC champion went berserk at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn back in April, injuring three people and doing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a bus.

McGregor’s rage was pointed at Nurmagomedov that day, although the two fighters never actually came face to face with each other.

Now because of that altercation, McGregor has to settle his legal proceedings before he can book his next fight. All signs are pointing towards McGregor settling that case in late July and then he can turn his attention back to fighting.

If the matchup against Nurmagomedov does happen, the undefeated Russian has a warning for the outspoken Irishman.

“In what round will I be able to knock out McGregor? I do not know this, and no one can know this,” Nurmagomedov said about the proposed fight.

“I’m going to destroy him, but in what round the fight will end, it’s hard to say. “