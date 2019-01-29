HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Worried by UFC 229 Brawl Sanctions

January 29, 2019
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday for inciting a brawl following his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor

The incident occurred when months of vitriol between Nurmagomedov and McGregor boiled over and came spewing out of Nurmagomedov following his victory. McGregor’s cornerman, Dillon Danis, was exchanging heated words with Nurmagomedov through the Octagon fencing following the fight. Nurmagomedov blew up and climbed over the fence and into the cageside area to have a physical altercation with Danis. 

A couple of Nurmagomedov’s teammates went from outside to inside the cage to confront McGregor, which also escalated to a physical altercation.

Nurmagomedov on Tuesday received a nine-month suspension and $500,000 fine. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he creates a commission-approved Public Service Announcement and distribution plan for the PSA.

Nurmagomedov took to his social media platforms on Tuesday to express that he didn’t appear to be overly concerned.

