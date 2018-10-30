Khabib Nurmagomedov Meeting Numerous Heads of State, Including Turkish President

Though UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has a meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission looming overhead, he’s been busier of late traveling the world and meeting with various heads of state, particularly in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Nurmagomedov fought and defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. After the fight, long brewing tensions between the two camps exploded when Nurmagomedov climbed over the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. A melee ensued and that landed the Dagestani fighter on the Nevada commission’s docket for disciplinary action.

That isn’t expected to come until December, so Nurmagomedov has been busy traveling and meeting with officials from various countries.

Soon after the fight, he met with Russian president Vladimir Putin and has since met with several others, including recent meetings with the President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, amongst others.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘If Mayweather Wants to Fight, Come Fight… We’re Not Boxing Again’