Khabib Nurmagomedov, Like Conor McGregor, Won’t Go Before Nevada Commission on Monday

Khabib Nurmagomedov, like Conor McGregor, will not go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday as planned to answer for his UFC 229 post-fight actions.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor had originally been scheduled to appear at Monday’s NSAC monthly hearing to adjudicate their disciplinary cases, but both men have requested and received continuances.

The news of McGregor’s continuance broke on Dec. 5. MMAFighting reported on Sunday evening that Nurmagomedov would join McGregor in skipping the Dec. 10 hearing. Both could go before the commission as soon as the regulatory body’s next regularly scheduled meeting, which is expected on Jan. 29.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed Nurmagomedov’s continuance with NSAC executive director Bob Bennett.

The Nevada commission filed disciplinary complaints against both fighters following their actions after their UFC 229 headlining bout on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov won the bout via a fourth-round submission, but his anger with McGregor’s camp boiled over after the bout and he jumped the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.

Nurmagomedov’s actions triggered a melee that included McGregor trying to follow him out of the cage before being restrained, but then involved in fisticuffs with other members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Granted Continuance, Will Not Go Before Nevada Commission as Planned

The Nevada commission initially withheld Nurmagomedov’s entire $2 million fight purse, indicating how serious it was taking the incident, before eventually releasing $1 million of the purse back to him.

At an October hearing, NSAC chair Anthony Marnell said that both men would be required to appear in person before the commission to answer for their actions.

It was not yet clear if that would happen at the Jan. 29 hearing, but it could be that soon. Both also have the potential of reaching settlement agreements with the commission that could potentially avoid the need to appear at a hearing.

Dana White Lays Out His Worst-Case Scenario for Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)