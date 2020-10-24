HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Khabib kneels and cries after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

featuredUFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Justin Gaethje to sleep, retires in a ball of emotion

UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Results from Fight Island

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 weigh-in

featuredUFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib and Gaethje make championship weight; two fighters miss the mark

Khabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of the greatest performances of his career when he choked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Fight Island on Saturday.

Immediately after the fight, he broke down in tears, having lost his father over the summer.

Khabib had few words following the fight. He used his post-fight interview to thank his father and his team, and to announce his retirement.

“Today I want to say, this was my last fight. No way I can come here without my father,” said Khabib. “I promised (my mother) this would be my last fight.”

Following his post-fight interview, Khabib, despite his retirement, opted out of the usual post-fight press conference, leaving others to reflect upon his performance and surprise retirement announcement.

A short time later, Khabib took to his Instagram account to issue a post-fight statement. As is his nature, that statement focused not on himself, but on his father.

“When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody 👊⚔️
Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise.”

TRENDING > Justin Gaethje addresses UFC 254 loss to Khabib: ‘He just made his father so proud’

Related Video > Fighters react to Khabib’s surprise UFC 254 retirement

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA