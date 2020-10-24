Khabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of the greatest performances of his career when he choked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Fight Island on Saturday.

Immediately after the fight, he broke down in tears, having lost his father over the summer.

Khabib had few words following the fight. He used his post-fight interview to thank his father and his team, and to announce his retirement.

“Today I want to say, this was my last fight. No way I can come here without my father,” said Khabib. “I promised (my mother) this would be my last fight.”

Following his post-fight interview, Khabib, despite his retirement, opted out of the usual post-fight press conference, leaving others to reflect upon his performance and surprise retirement announcement.

A short time later, Khabib took to his Instagram account to issue a post-fight statement. As is his nature, that statement focused not on himself, but on his father.

“When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody 👊⚔️

Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise.”

