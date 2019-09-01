Khabib Nurmagomedov irritated by reporter over Conor McGregor (UFC 242 video)

During a recent UFC 242 media call, Khabib Nurmagomedov got irritated with a reporter over being questioned about Conor McGregor ahead of his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.