Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I don’t like hurting people, but I enjoyed smashing Conor McGregor’

(Courtesy of RT Sport)

At a meeting with school kids in the Moscow Region, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about his proudest victory. Playing to his crowd, Nurmagomedov said that he didn’t like hurting people, but had to admit, he took pleasure in beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018.

