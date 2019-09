Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I deserve’ top pound-for-pound ranking

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to the media about his UFC 242 win over challenger Dustin Poirier during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday. “The Eagle” defeated Poirier by submission in the third round and is expected to face Tony Ferguson in his next outing.

