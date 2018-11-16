HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khabib Nurmagomedov Helps Build Medical Facilities, Fix Water Problems in Nigeria

November 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet and that’s why he’s using his platform to do some good in the world.

Earlier this week, the undefeated Russian went to Nigeria on a charity mission to help build medical facilities and help local residents receive adequate drinking water.

Nurmagomedov posted a couple of photos from his journey in Nigeria while also adding that he plans to return to the African country in a few months to follow up on his work.

“It was my childhood dream and I was praying God to give an opportunity to help people in Africa,” Nurmagomedov stated. “Alhamdulillah he responded to my Dua’s. InshaLlah I’m going to come back here in 4 months to launch few projects that we already targeted.”

View this post on Instagram

It was my childhood dream and I was praying God to give an opportunity to help people in Africa. Alhamdulillah he responded to my Dua’s ? InshaLlah I’m going to come back here in 4 months to launch few projects that we already targeted. May God ? make our intentions sincere and by his mercy lead us to heaven. ❗️ Я с детства мечтал и просил Всевышнего, чтоб Он мне дал возможность помочь нуждающимся в Африке. Алхамдулиллах Аллах ответил на мои Дуа ? ИншаАллагь я вернусь сюда примерно через 4 месяца, для открытие проектов, которые мы тут уже подметили. Пусть Всевышний сделает наши намерения искренними, и по милости своей, ведёт нас всех в Рай. #AfricanTime #Alhamdulillah

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Nurmagomedov has been very busy since submitting Conor McGregor back in October with a fourth round submission to defend his lightweight championship.

View this post on Instagram

With my small Brothers in Nigeria?? #AfricanTime

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Nurmagomedov has been traveling around the globe while celebrating his title fight win as well as his stop in Nigeria this week to do some charity work.

There’s still no word on when Nurmagomedov will return to action, although there are several possibilities for potential opponents when he’s ready to compete again.

 

               

