Khabib Nurmagomedov Helps Build Medical Facilities, Fix Water Problems in Nigeria

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet and that’s why he’s using his platform to do some good in the world.

Earlier this week, the undefeated Russian went to Nigeria on a charity mission to help build medical facilities and help local residents receive adequate drinking water.

Nurmagomedov posted a couple of photos from his journey in Nigeria while also adding that he plans to return to the African country in a few months to follow up on his work.

“It was my childhood dream and I was praying God to give an opportunity to help people in Africa,” Nurmagomedov stated. “Alhamdulillah he responded to my Dua’s. InshaLlah I’m going to come back here in 4 months to launch few projects that we already targeted.”

Nurmagomedov has been very busy since submitting Conor McGregor back in October with a fourth round submission to defend his lightweight championship.

Nurmagomedov has been traveling around the globe while celebrating his title fight win as well as his stop in Nigeria this week to do some charity work.

There’s still no word on when Nurmagomedov will return to action, although there are several possibilities for potential opponents when he’s ready to compete again.