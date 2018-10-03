Khabib Nurmagomedov Harasses Conor McGregor’s Irish Fans at UFC 229 Workouts

In an interesting turn of events, Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to go on the attack against Conor McGregor’s Irish fans continuing the conversation started between him and Conor at the New York press conference asking, “Where is your language?”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.