Khabib Nurmagomedov Happy to Change Conor McGregor’s Face and Mind

July 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

It appears that all that is left for the highly anticipated showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to become a reality is to cross some t’s and dot some i’s. 

It’s something that both fighters, UFC president Dana White, and many fans have wanted for some time, but when McGregor went berserk at the UFC 223 Media Day in early April, attacking the bus that held Nurmagomedov and numerous other fighters, it seemed the fight might never happen.

Now that McGregor has accepted a plea deal that keeps him out of jail, all parties are focusing on making the fight happen. Nurmagomedov can’t wait.

“I can’t believe we’re going to fight, because I really want this guy,” Nurmagomedov said in a backstage scrum with reporters on Saturday at UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. “Make him humble, a little bit teach him, and not only smash, but change his face. I want to change his face. Of course, with face I can change his mind, too. This is what I want.”

Asked if it mattered to him that many people felt McGregor got off easy, having felony charges dismissed and his punishment reduced to community service, an anger management class, and paying restitution, Nurmagomedov had to admit that he was a little selfish in his thoughts about the outcome.

“To be honest, in my heart, I’m a little bit happy this happened. Because, if he go jail, how can I catch him?” said Nurmagomedov, who added that he is ready to fight as soon as they can get the deal done.

“If they say October, I’m here. If they say November, I’m here. If they say December, doesn’t matter.”

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

               

