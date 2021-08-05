Khabib Nurmagomedov gives reaction to Conor McGregor’s tweet mocking his deceased father

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 5, 2021
Retired former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Conor McGregor’s tweet mocking his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

After McGregor suffered a first round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as a result of a doctor’s stoppage due to a broken tibia and fibula at UFC 264. 

That evening, Nurmagomdeov tweeted his thoughts on the result.

After two weeks, McGregor tweeted his response to Nurmagomedov, going after his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in 2020 after complications resulting from the contraction of COVID-19.

Speaking on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the matter.

“When he talked about this, only evil can talk about your father, like wife, kids, religion. If you’re a normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff,” Nurmagomedov said. “For me, I think he posted this tweet [when he] drunk too much or [did] something. He always delete these tweets. When he become normal, [he checked his phone] and said, ‘Oh, what I did.’ Then he delete. This is my opinion, what he does all the time.”

Nurmagomedov added that McGregor’s comments about his late father goes to show McGregor’s true colors.

“When someone is not with us, he is not even alive, this shows you what you have inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “This shows, like, how dirty you are.”

The full podcast with Nurmagomedov can be found below.

