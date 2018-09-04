Khabib Nurmagomedov: Georges St-Pierre, Not Conor McGregor, is the Dream Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 4, 2018
No Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the cusp of fighting Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. But the brash Irishman isn’t the dream fight for the Dagestani fighter. That honor belongs to a man that Nurmagomedov grew up watching his fights, a man that he believes is the best in and out of the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov’s dream fight is Georges St-Pierre, not Conor McGregor.

When Nurmagomedov was slated to fight Max Holloway at UFC 223 in April of 2018 in Brooklyn, he talked about his dream fight at the UFC 223 Media Day. Little did he realize what would transpire over the following hours and days.

McGregor and several cohorts went on a rampage in the loading dock area of the Barclays Center as Nurmagomedov and several other UFC 223 fighters were loading into buses to be transported back to their hotel. After that, Holloway would fall out of the fight on the day of weigh-ins, eventually being replaced by Al Iaquinta later on that day.

Now McGregor will challenge Nurmagomoedov in the first defense of the Dagestani fighter’s UFC lightweight championship.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

