Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA'

September 24, 2018
While boxer Floyd Mayweather recently pointed out that Conor McGregor is afraid of no man, that statement is also coming from the man that handily defeated the Irishman in his pro boxing debut. Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever compete, having run his record to 50-0 when he defeated McGregor.

With a record of 21-3, McGregor is the UFC’s first dual-division champion and has only one loss in the Octagon. That still wasn’t enough to overcome the odds and beat Mayweather in the boxing ring, and his next opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, doesn’t think it will be enough to beat him in the cage on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 26-0 and is about to do something McGregor has never done under the UFC banner: put his belt on the line in the Octagon. Though McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two divisional titles at the same time, he never defended either. He was forced to relinquish the featherweight title shortly after winning the lightweight belt, and then was stripped of the lightweight strap because of inactivity.

Having never lost a fight and having never lost a round  in the Octagon, Nurmagomedov’s run has been stellar. His run of winning rounds is nearing a record set by Georges St-Pierre. It’s a run in MMA that he believes likens him to Mayweather’s run in boxing.

“I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA,” said Nurmagmedov at a recent UFC 229 press conference in New York. “Right now, I am most active and dominant UFC champion. This is my third fight in last nine months and 26-0, never lose round. 

“I don’t know what (McGregor) is talking about. I don’t understand what he gonna do 6 October. He think whiskey gonna help him?”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

