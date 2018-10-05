Khabib Nurmagomedov First on the Scale to Make Championship Weight for UFC 229

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 5, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov wasted no time stepping onto the scale for his UFC 229 showdown against Conor McGregor.

The official weigh-ins kicked off at 9 a.m. local time in Las Vegas and Nurmagomedov was the first person to appear early Friday morning.

Nurmagomedov weighed 155 pounds, right on the mark for championship weight, as he looks to defend his title for the first time after winning the belt back in April.

There were some concerns about Nurmagomedov coming into the fight considering he was forced out of another event last year due to a weight cutting error. Thankfully, the undefeated Russian looked ready to go after stepping onto the scale on Friday.

With Nurmagomedov on weight, McGregor now needs to come in at 155 pounds or under to make their championship fight official for Saturday night at UFC 229.

