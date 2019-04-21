Khabib Nurmagomedov eyes Dustin Poirier in September: How do they match up?

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about his countryman following UFC on ESPN+ 7 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, but then shifted heavily to talking about his planned upcoming fight with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

All signs have indicated that September is the target for the match-up and Nurmagomedov talked specifically about that being the time he expected to fight Poirier.

But how do the two match up?

TRENDING > Conor McGregor competes in exhibition boxing match in Ireland

Nurmagomedov has rolled through most of his competition, including former dual-division champion Conor McGregor, and is one of the few fighters in mixed martial arts that is competing at the UFC championship level without a blemish on his record.

Poirier, however, has been transforming his skillset over the years, so is he going to be the man to beat Nurmagomedov or just another contender taking a shot at the champ?